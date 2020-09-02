Madrid shuts teacher testing center as virus fears grow By Reuters

©Reuters Outbreak of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19) in Madrid



MADRID (Reuters) – Authorities in Madrid closed down a coronavirus testing center for instructors on Wednesday after big crowds formed outside, while the health ministry detected 3,663 brand-new cases of the virus, below a peak of almost 10,000 tape-recorded in Spain lastFriday

With the brand-new scholastic year beginning next week, the Madrid area is evaluating all its instructors for coronavirus antibodies, with additional tests for those with a favorable outcome.

But the program left to a rocky start, as video footage from the EFE news firm revealed numerous individuals queuing around the block outside the Virgen de la Paloma school in the northwest of the city, with little area to observe social distancing.

A spokesperson for the local education department stated the center was shut at around 2 p.m., and those who missed their test would be provided a brand-new consultation later on today.

Five other centers throughout the Madrid area continued to run usually throughout the day, she included.

Along with necessary mask usage for kids over 6 and a rigorous hand-washing routine, authorities hope the testing will make sure a safe go back to school and lighten the fears of worried moms and dads.

“To be truthful I’m …