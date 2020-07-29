Madonna shares same coronavirus video as Trump, Instagram flags: report

“The Truth will set us all Free,” she wrote, according to the Daily Mail. “But some people don’t want to hear the truth.”

Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr., and others shared the video of a group of doctors promoting hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19 on Facebook and Twitter, prompting both companies to remove the content.

The decision to remove the videos sparked conservative claims of “censorship,” with Simone Gold, one of the doctors, tweeting that “there are always opposing views in medicine.

“Treatment options for COVID-19 should be debated, and spoken about among our colleagues in the medical field,” she wrote. “They should never, however, be censored and silenced.”

