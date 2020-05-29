Madonna Roasted for Video of Son’s MJ Dance to Honor George Floyd

Madonna tried to honor George Floyd by sharing a video of her teenage son dancing to a Michael Jackson music, however social media is a cruel universe … particularly for Madge, lately.

Late Thursday as a 3rd night time of protests over Floyd’s killing was starting, Madonna launched a three and a half-minute clip of her son, David Banda, busting strikes to MJ’s “They Don’t Care About Us.”

She wrote … “As news of George Floyds brutal murder travels around the world my son David Dances to honor and pay tribute to George and His Family and all Acts of Racism and Discrimination that happen on a daily basis in America.”

While supportive Madge followers applauded the put up and had been impressed by David’s dancing — the child is nice — it did not go over nicely with so much of different individuals … who blasted her response to the hot-button difficulty as insensitive and clueless.

April Reign, the activist who created the #OscarsSoWhite marketing campaign, wrote … “Nobody asked Madonna to weigh in today. Not a soul. Unforced errors among public figures have been rampant this month.” Others sarcastically thanked Madonna for “ending racism.”

We’ll say this … Madonna’s timing was not good. She posted the vid proper across the time federal and native prosecutors held their information convention to say they had been NOT arresting officer Derek Chauvin but for Floyd’s dying. That non-announcement clearly fueled the trend that turned protests into fiery riots Thursday night time.