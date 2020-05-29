Madonna posted a video tribute to George Floyd, and it didn’t go down well

She wrote within the caption: “Brutal murder travels around the world my son David Dances to honor and pay tribute to George and His Family and all Acts of Racism and Discrimination that happen on a daily basis in America. #davidbanda #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd #MichaelJackson.”
“Nobody asked Madonna to weigh in today. Not a soul. Unforced errors among public figures have been rampant this month,” wrote April Reign, the creator of the #OscarsSoWhite marketing campaign.
Several different commenters jokingly thanked Madonna for “ending racism.”
The newest video will not be the primary time Madonna has been criticized for making an ungainly piece of social commentary in latest weeks.
