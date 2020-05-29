Madonna posted a video tribute to George Floyd, and it didn’t go down well

Jasyson
She wrote within the caption: “Brutal murder travels around the world my son David Dances to honor and pay tribute to George and His Family and all Acts of Racism and Discrimination that happen on a daily basis in America. #davidbanda #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd #MichaelJackson.”

But the hitmaker was mocked by a number of commentators for an insensitive response to the story, which has sparked protests in a number of major cities.

“Nobody asked Madonna to weigh in today. Not a soul. Unforced errors among public figures have been rampant this month,” wrote April Reign, the creator of the #OscarsSoWhite marketing campaign.

TV author Akilah Green added that the video was “worse than that Pepsi can,” referring to an infamous 2017 commercial starring Kendall Jenner that used protest imagery to market the mushy drink.

Several different commenters jokingly thanked Madonna for “ending racism.”

Video footage of Floyd’s loss of life has sparked extra painful dialog about the usage of pressure by US police towards African Americans and led to the firing of police officer Derek Chauvin. Protesters have referred to as for the officers concerned to face felony expenses and protests broke out in a number of cities on Thursday night.

The newest video will not be the primary time Madonna has been criticized for making an ungainly piece of social commentary in latest weeks.

In March, the singer told fans that Covid-19 is “the great equalizer” whereas mendacity in a milky bathtub sprinkled with rose petals.

CNN has contacted Madonna’s representatives for remark.

This story has been up to date to accurately attribute a tweet to April Reign.

