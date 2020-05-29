Madonna mocked for memorialising George Floyd with video of son dancing to Michael Jackson

Madonna has been mocked for utilizing a video of her son dancing to Michael Jackson to condemn police brutality and the loss of life of George Floyd.

The pop icon posted to social media a video exhibiting her son, David Banda, dancing to Jackson’s “They Don’t Care About Us”.

In a caption for the video, Madonna wrote: “Brutal murder travels around the world my son David dances to honour and pay tribute to George and His Family and all Acts of Racism and Discrimination that happen on a daily basis in America.”





Madonna added a quantity of hashtags to the caption, together with #DavidBanda, #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd and #MichaelJackson.

Floyd’s loss of life by the hands of a police officer, who stored Floyd pinned to the bottom by his neck regardless of his protests that he might now not breathe, has led to a number of nights of unrest in Minneapolis over the continued killings of black males by legislation enforcement.

On Twitter, Madonna was mocked for the tweet. “Wow, racism is gone, thank you girl,” learn one response. Another added: “I really appreciate you for allowing your son to dance away the racism for us.”

Retired skilled basketball participant Rex Chapman went as far as to dub the star’s message “the worst tweet of all time”, adding: “‘Come dance in the kitchen for racism’ is a weird take. To Michael Jackson? And other things.”









Madonna just lately claimed that she had contracted coronavirus in early 2020, after she and a quantity of folks on her crew got here down with sickness whereas on tour in Paris.