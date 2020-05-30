Madonna criticized for Michael Jackson-inspired tribute to George Floyd

Madonna posted a video of her 14-year-old son David Banda dancing to Michael Jackson to honor George Floyd. (Michael Campanella / Getty Images)

Singer Madonna has drawn harsh criticism on social media for sharing a video of her son dancing to a Michael Jackson track to honor George Floyd and protest “all Acts of Racism.”

The video, tweeted on Thursday, sees 14-year-old David Banda passionately performing and elevating a fist to the tune of Jackson’s 1995 protest anthem, “They Don’t Care About Us.”

“Brutal murder travels around the world my son David Dances to honor and pay tribute to George and His Family and all Acts of Racism and Discrimination that happen on a daily basis in America,” Madonna wrote, together with the trending hashtag #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd.

While her intentions have been noble, the clip and caption prompted blended emotions on Twitter, with some criticizing the “Like A Prayer” singer for being tone-deaf and “out of touch.”

“I really appreciate you for allowing your son to dance away the racism for us,” learn one particular person’s snarky reply.

“Wow. Racism is gone,” echoed one other. “Thank you girl.”

I actually recognize you for permitting your son to dance away the racism for us. — thighentist (@indigogloves) May 28, 2020

Former NBA star Rex Chapman referred to as the tribute “maybe the worst tweet of all time,” writing, “‘Come dance in the kitchen for racism’ is a weird take.”

Several accused the pop icon of forcing her son to dance for the digicam so she may put up it on-line, although the video would not present how the efficiency took place.

“‘David come dance for your people,'” a number of individuals imagined her saying.

Others have been much less important, pointing to the track’s well timed message and praising Madonna and her son for the gesture.

“Thank you for posting this, most people don’t even realize or listen to the words that he was dancing to,” one particular person wrote. “They don’t listen, they don’t hear, they make a split judgment with their eyes. That is what is wrong with this country. My heart aches tonight worse than ever.”

Story continues

On Wednesday, Madonna referred to as the viral footage of Floyd — which reveals a white police officer kneeling on his neck, at the same time as he pleads, “I can’t breathe” — “the most sickening, heartbreaking thing [I’ve] seen in a long time.”

The four police officers involved in the arrest were fired after Floyd died Monday and video of the encounter started circulating, however many are demanding extra justice. Unrest and looting has taken hold in Minneapolis since Tuesday evening.

“This Officer knew he was being filmed and murdered him with arrogance and Pride,” Madonna wrote on Instagram. “This has to stop!! Until we can over come Racism in America— no one should be allowed to carry a gun. Most of all cops.”

Madonna is certainly one of a number of celebrities expressing their outrage at Floyd’s killing. Other entertainers talking up within the wake of his dying embrace Beyoncé, John Boyega, Ava DuVernay, Taylor Swift, Gabrielle Union, Cardi B, Cynthia Erivo, Lupita Nyong’o, Demi Lovato, Viola Davis, Janelle Monáe and lots of extra.

“God Bless you George Floyd Im so sorry for you and your family,” Madonna continued. “And all the senseless killings that have gone before you. Will it ever end?”