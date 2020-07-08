Madonna bares all in new mirror selfie while leaning on a crutch: ‘Everyone has a crutch’

“Everyone has a Crutch…,” she captioned the picture on Monday.

In March, Madonna revealed that she had taken a tumble on stage in Paris and landed on her tailbone “when a chair was literally pulled out from underneath me by mistake.”

“I made it thru the show last night but just barely because I hate disappointing,” she explained at that time. “However today even I can see that this broken doll held together with tape and glue, needs to stay in bed and rest for a few days so she can finish the tour with a smile on her face and in one piece.”

The “Like a Prayer” singer has been working with a few health issues which forced her to cancel a quantity of her “Madame X” tour shows.

“I am deeply sorry that I have to cancel my concert scheduled for Monday January 27th in London,” Madonna wrote at that time. “Under doctors guidance I have been told to rest for a few days. As you all know, I have injuries that have plagued me since the beginning of the tour but I must always listen to my body and put my health first.”

And then the coronavirus pandemic hit, banning all social gatherings and events.

Madonna revealed that she tested positive for coronavirus antibodies. She later clarified that she’s “not currently sick” but was under the weather while on her tour in Paris.

“I’m grateful that I can be a part of supporting Research to Find the cure for Covid -19!! And just to clear things up for people who would rather believe sensationalist headlines than do their own research about the nature of this virus — I am not currently sick,” she said in May.

Madonna added, “When you test positive for anti-bodies it means you HAD the virus which I. clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over 7 weeks ago along with many other artists in my show but at the time. We all thought we had a very bad flu. Thank God we are all healthy and well now. Hope that clears things up for the bandwagon jumpers!! Knowledge is Power!”