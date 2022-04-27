Yesterday, one of the Artsakh media outlets published that the parent of the hero who died in the war had written that he wanted to commit suicide or set himself on fire. Comments were written under the post, the mildest of which were “Well, let’s see you”, “Hell you will burn”, “idiot, miserable”, “we will get rid of another scum like you”, “we are waiting impatiently”, “take some with you”.

The literate citizen, who came to the editorial office, at least in a normal state of appearance, calmly says that he damaged the nose of Leonid Azgaldyan’s statue, “he achieves that.” Then he announces that the national hero who gave his life for the homeland in 1992 is guilty that in 2020 we gave 5,000 victims.

Such stories can now be heard at every step: public health, the state of mind of the society is damaged today, in a sick state. Madness, mental disorder, unbalanced state, hysteria and aggression have reached unspeakable proportions.

Armine OHANYAN

Full article in today’s issue of “Hraparak” daily.