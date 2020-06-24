Madison Cawthorn: Political newcomer beats Trump’s pick in North Carolina GOP congressional primary

Madison Cawthorn will beat Lynda Bennett, a wonderful upset in the race for the Republican nomination in the state’s 11th Congressional District. According to his web site, Cawthorn — who was partially paralyzed in a 2014 car crash — is a “constitutional conservative” who is “committed to defending the values of faith, family and the freedom that have made America great.” He has a real estate investment company and a motivational speaker, his web site says.

“Tonight, the voters of the 11th district of North Carolina said they’re ready for a new generation of leadership in Washington. You turned our message of hope, opportunity and freedom into a movement,” Cawthorn said in a statement Tuesday night.

“While the far left is lighting our cities on fire, we are lifting the light of liberty. Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden may not be able to control where the Democrats are going but, together, we can.”

Bennett has yet to concede in the race and her campaign didn’t return messages left by CNN on Tuesday night.

The President had delivered two tweets in support of Bennett earlier this month — something she touted heavily on her campaign website. “Please let this serve as my Complete and Total Endorsement of a great fighter and ally in North Carolina, @LyndaBennettNC. She is strong on Crime, Borders, Military, our Great Vets & 2A,” Trump wrote on June 4. “She will be a great help to me in DC. EARLY VOTING STARTS TODAY. We need Lynda Bennett! #NC11” Last week, Trump tweeted , “We need Lynda to help DRAIN THE SWAMP! VOTE EARLY!” Cawthorn, however, declared Tuesday evening, “I support our great president,” and said that he does not believe “this election has been a referendum on the president’s influence.” “The people of western North Carolina are wise and discerning. You observed both candidates and simply made the choice you believed is best for our district. I look forward to fighting alongside our president after I’m elected in November,” Cawthorn said. Michael Whatley, chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party, congratulated Cawthorn on the win. “Mr. Cawthorn ran a fantastic campaign during the primary and the runoff, and we are completely confident that next January, he will be sworn in to represent the 11th District in the House of Representatives,” Whatley said. “He will be a great fighter for Smoky Mountain families and always put America first.” This is really a breaking story and will be updated.





