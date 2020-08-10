Madison Bumgarner To Be Evaluated By Team Doctors

Arizona Diamondbacks supervisor Torey Lovullo informed press reporters consisting of The Athletic’s Zach Buchanan that big-ticket free-agent acquisition Madison Bumgarner was eliminated from today’s video game due to back convulsions (Twitter links). Bumgarner is going back to Phoenix to be taken a look at by team doctors.

It’s been a frustrating start to Bumgarner’s profession beyond SanFrancisco The previous Giants’ ace signed a four-year, $72 MM handle the competitor Diamondbacks this offseason, and their union is off to a rocky start. Bumgarner is 0-2 with a 7.04 ERA/6.03 FIP through 3 starts. His strikeouts are down to 6.5 K/9 while strolls depend on 3.5 BB/9, though do not hesitate to use any/all little sample size cautions here as Bumgarner has actually logged simply 15 1/3 frames.

The huge concern with Bumgarner concerns his speed. The previous World Series has actually balanced simply 87.9 miles per hour on his four-seamer this season after approximately 91.4 miles per hour last season. The fear with this sort of speed drop is that there’s an arm problem, though there’s been no sign of that from Bumgarner or the Diamondbacks.