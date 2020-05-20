Madison Bell: Ohio teenager has been missing since Sunday, officials said

Madison Bell, 18, was final seen when she left dwelling Sunday morning, telling her mom she was going to a tanning salon, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office said.

“It is believed that Madison did not make it to the business to tan,” the sheriff’s workplace said in a information launch. Her automotive was discovered at a church car parking zone close by.

Bell’s mom, Melissa Bell, instructed CNN affiliate WBNS that she discovered her daughter’s automotive unlocked together with her cellphone inside and the keys nonetheless within the ignition.

“This would be her senior week of high school, so we had a lot of events going on this week that she wouldn’t miss,” Bell said.