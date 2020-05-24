Madison Bell: Ohio teen is found safe, sheriff says

Madison Bell, 18, was last seen when she left house Sunday early morning, informing her mommy she was mosting likely to a tanning beauty salon.

“Bell has been located safe and left on her own free will,” Sheriff Donnie Barrera informs CNN. No various other info was offered.

The sheriff’s workplace claimed today that it appeared Bell really did not make it to the beauty salon. Her vehicle was found at a church car park close by.

Her mommy, Melissa Bell, found her child’s vehicle opened with her phone inside and also the tricks still in the ignition, she informed CNN affiliate WBNS