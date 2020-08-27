Madison Beer Says She’s ‘Officially One Year Clean Of Self-Harm’ In Inspiring Message To Fans

Madison Beer is opening up about something extremely near and dear to her: one strong, clean year of excellent psychological health!

The 21-year-old vocalist shared a series of screenshots to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday night, exposing very first how it ‘d been precisely 12 months because she last self-harmed. That alone deserves an event for a great, healthy in 2015– however the inspiring young celebrities went even further than that!

Related: Madison Walks Back Those Brooklyn Beckham Dating Rumors!

The Selfish vocalist initially accentuated the essential turning point with a screenshot of her calendar app, which flaunted a suggestion of the 1 year anniversary date (listed below):

Awww!

Love that she’s made it a complete year like this, with significantly enhanced psychological health and practices. That IS a significant turning point!

The New York local wasn’t done there, additional publishing this inspiring stating because exact same vein …