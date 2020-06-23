Madiscon, WI Cops Violently Arrest Bat Wielding Protester at Restaurant



Protesting in a very restaurant with a megaphone and a baseball bat got a black man arrested in a scene that looked eerily just like George Floyd … but this time police were far more patient and mindful.

The bust went down Tuesday in Madison, Wisconsin in which a swarm of officers descended upon the guy who’d been using his megaphone to, while they put it, disrupt the peace. He also had a baseball bat on his shoulders as that he yelled at customers and restaurant staffers from point-blank range.

It took as many as 5 officers to detain 28-year-old Devonere Johnson … who was resisting arrest. It took a few cops tugging at Johnson during the struggle before they ended up with 4 officers on his straight back and legs. Important to see, none of them was on Johnson’s neck … though that he did complain he couldn’t breathe before they hoisted him off the floor.

Vigilant bystanders — including the outspoken man recording the scene — demanded officers release him, while they claimed he’d done nothing wrong besides using his voice to exercise his First Amendment rights.

The cops weren’t having it though, and eventually carried Johnson by his legs and torso and tossed him just like a sack of potatoes in to a patrol unit. Somehow, Johnson, who was now handcuffed, was able to escape from the cop car … before they pounced on him again.



Again, the bystander with the camera did not give up, and continued pleading with a few officers to let Johnson go free. They did not and that he was officially busted for disorderly conduct while armed, resisting arrest and attempted escape.

The cops add that 2 officers suffered minor injuries throughout the arrest, and Johnson had bruises on his legs and arms.

The question … was there a far more peaceful method to handle the specific situation? He hadn’t physically harmed anyone and, according to police, was walking away from the restaurant if they arrived. Yes, customers did seem to feel threatened, so if ya gotta arrest him was this a prime case for de-escalating before manhandling? In fairness to cops, it’s possible they did make an effort to do that ahead of the video started.

BTW, the scene was still bizarre even with the arrest … watch what happened when some body tried to have all Biblical.