Madeleine McCann suspect may be linked to murder of German girl found dead on beach in Belgium, it is claimed

The prime suspect in the Madeleine McCann case may be linked to the murder of a German girl who was found dead on a beach in Belgium, it is claimed.

Carola Titze, 16, was on vacation together with her dad and mom in the municipality of De Haan in the summer season of 1996 when she disappeared on July 5.

She went out on a stroll in the direction of the beach in the morning however by no means returned, and her severely mutilated physique was found in sand dunes on July 11.

The public prosecutor’s workplace in West Flanders, Bruges, have confirmed they’re investigating whether or not 43-year-old Christian Brueckner might be concerned, in accordance to native newspaper experiences.

Carola is reported to have been in contact with a German man in the times earlier than her murder and the pair had been allegedly seen collectively in a disco.

The growth comes after prosecutors re-opened the probe into the disappearance of German five-year-old Inga Gehricke, who vanished throughout a household outing in Saxony-Anhalt on May 2, 2015.

The father of six-year-old René Hasee, who vanished on June 21, 1996 whereas on vacation along with his household in Aljezur, 25 miles from Praia da Luz, has additionally claimed police are re-opening his son’s case.

Mr Hasee is stated to have informed the German newspaper Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger that “there could be a connection” between his son’s disappearance and that of Madeleine McCann in Praia da Luz on May 3, 2007.

Police in Germany and Belgium are but to remark on whether or not Carola’s loss of life is being linked to the Madeleine McCann investigation.