Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brückner: a timeline | UK news

1994

Convicted of sexual abuse of a youngster, tried sexual abuse of a youngster, and finishing up sexual acts in entrance of a youngster.

1995

Flees to Portugal as an 18-year-old to flee a two-year youth custody sentence for the above offences.

1999

Returns to Germany to take a seat a youth custody sentence he had escaped.

2004-5

Dates an English girl in Praia da Luz, Portugal.

2005

Rapes a 72-year-old American girl in Praia da Luz.

2006

Portuguese authorities drop the rape investigation resulting from lack of proof.

2006

Arrested and convicted for stealing diesel gasoline in Portugal.

2007

Madeleine McCann disappears from Praia da Luz.

2007

Buys marihuana and cannabis and sells it to a middle-man on the northern German island of Sylt, the place it’s bought on.

2012

Opens a kiosk in Braunschweig, in north-west Germany.

2013

McCanns enchantment to the German public on TV for proof over Madeleine’s disappearance. Brückner’s identify crops up in reference to the case.

2017

Convicted of sexual abuse of a youngster in Germany and sentenced to 15 months in jail.

2018

Arrested in Milan and returned to Germany.

2019

August – charged with the rape of a US citizen.

2019

December – convicted. Sentenced to seven years for the rape. Prison time period not but began pending an enchantment that the conviction was illegal however he’s being held in police custody.