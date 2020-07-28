BREAKING NEWS: Madeleine McCann investigators search German allotment near previous house of suspect Christian Brueckner
German authorities were today browsing an allotment near Hannover in connection with the Madeleine McCann case, regional media states.
Police were at the scene with ‘heavy devices’ consisting of an excavator, according to HAZ, weeks after German paedophile Christian Brueckner was recognized as the brand-new chief suspect in Madeleine’s disappearance.
More to follow.
