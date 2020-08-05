Maddie Ziegler Apologizes For Past ‘Ignorant And Racially Insensitive’ Videos

Another star excusing troublesome past material in 3, 2, 1 …

Maddie Ziegler made a public apology to fans on Tuesday over “ignorant and racially insensitive” videos from her past. At least in this case past implied when she was an actual kid …

Related: JoJo Siwa Introduces Her Mystery Boyfriend In Adorable TikTok Video

In a note published on social networks, the Sia avatar acknowledged the errors of her more youthful self and tried to make things right. She started:

“There are a few videos some of you have seen from when I was about 9 years old where I thought it was funny to mock people and accents. I’m honestly ashamed, and I’m truly sorry for my actions.”

The 17- year-old went on to insist her (nearly) adult self would never ever make such damaging material, stating:

“The choices I made then are never choices I would make today. What I believed was ridiculous humor when I was more youthful I understand was really oblivious and racially insensitive. We have actually all made errors in our lives and as we mature we inform ourselves and discover to be much better individuals.”

The Dance Moms alum acknowledged that being a kid star includes a particular quantity of duty, which she pulled down those who have actually appreciated her throughout the years. She described: