Madden NFL 21 Deluxe Edition – PlayStation 4



Price: $79.99

(as of Jul 22,2020 04:15:50 UTC – Details)



Madden NFL 21 Deluxe Edition includes: 3-Day early access and 7 Madden Ultimate Team Gold team fantasy packs. A new generation of players are leaving their mark on the NFL. Will you rise to the occasion? Change the game and take control of your own legacy. Madden NFL 21 delivers innovation including: face of the franchise: rise to fame: rise to fame and become immortalized in Madden NFL 21 as you transcend NFL history and shape your path to greatness. Take control: master all-new running enhancements and live playbooks to drive up the score in Madden NFL 21. X-factor 2.0: new x-factor abilities fresh out of the lab designed to elevate NFL stars of a new generation in Madden NFL 21.

Franchise: play through a full NFL Career and leave your legacy as a player, coach or owner with single-player and multiplayer online-connected leagues.

New Ball-Carrier special moves (skill stick): ball carrier evasive moves are now all on the right stick, offering more control to link moves together pulling off highlight-rebels combo moves.

Exhibition: compete in head-to-head online and offline games (single and multi-player) or single player offline against the CPU. Customize your game settings including time of quarters, rules, stadiums, and uniforms.

New user-friendly pass rush mechanics: feel full control and responsiveness while performing specific pass rush moves. Choose the move you want via a directional stick input with full control to branch to a combo move at any time.