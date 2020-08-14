Madagascar president’s herbal tonic fails to halt Covid-19 spike



The president is positive about his method to beat coronavirus.





Hospitals in Madagascar have actually been having a hard time to handle a rise of Covid-19 cases, while the president has actually been promoting an unverified item he states can treat the illness in spite of the World Health Organization (WHO) cautioning versus utilizing untried solutions.

Cases have actually quadrupled in the previous month in the Indian Ocean island, with more than 13,000 infections and 162 deaths from coronavirus, which has actually spread out to all however among its 22 areas.

Despite the spike, President Andry Rajoelina waits the herbal mixture called Covid-Organics, which was introduced to terrific excitement in April.

It is produced by the Malagasy Institute of Applied Research from the artemisia plant – the source of an active ingredient utilized in a malaria treatment – and other Malagasy plants.

The beverage has actually been marketed as an avoidance and solution – and for the last 4 months been used to kids at school.