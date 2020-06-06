Madagascar minister fired over $2m lollipop order – Armenian News

Madagascar’s schooling minister has been fired over plans to order greater than $2m (£1.6m) value of sweets for schoolchildren.

Rijasoa Andriamanana stated pupils could be given three lollipops every to masks the “bitter” aftertaste of an untested natural treatment for coronavirus.

The plan was known as off after objections from Madagascar’s president, in line with BBC News.

President Andry Rajoelina is selling the natural tonic Covid-Organics as a coronavirus treatment.

Several African international locations proceed to import Covid-Organics believing it should assist fight the virus, however the World Health Organization has warned that no confirmed treatment exists.

Madagascar’s National Medical Academy has additionally solid doubt on the efficacy of the artemisia-based mostly drink, saying it had the potential to break individuals’s well being.



President Rajoelina has dismissed criticism of the tonic, saying it’s proof of the West’s condescending angle in the direction of Africa.

“If it was a European country that had actually discovered this remedy, would there be so much doubt? I don’t think so,” he advised French information channel France 24.

Nearly 1,000 instances of coronavirus have been reported within the nation, together with seven virus-associated deaths.

Lockdown measures have been in place across the nation however President Rajoelina has confronted criticism for his response to the outbreak.