Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2020: Know Where To Watch And What’s Missing This Year

Holiday season is upon us and with that it is time for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2020. This year was tough on everyone of us with the global pandemic forcing us to stay indoors. There might be a new norm of social distancing but Thanksgiving is not quitting its age-old traditional parade.

The 94th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2020 might not be called due to the coronavirus but there will surely be some drastic changes in the way of the celebration. For starters, there will be strict new guidelines for social distancing to maintain the safety of all the participants of the parade.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2020 Alters Festival Style Amidst Pandemic

However, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2020 comes with one big change. The parade will be exclusively open to Television audiences. This step has been taken to reduce the amount of crowing that happens on the street during the time of the parade.

Organizers of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2020 announce that everything will be the same. The amount of spectacle will not be reduced this year as well. But people are encouraged to not come out to the streets to watch the parade. They will have an equally good viewing from their homes.

Organizers have brought out a complete guide to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2020 for people to understand the safety precautions they will be taking during the parade. The program will be aired on NBC at 9 a.m. on November 26.

Apart from that, the parade will have a livestream that you can catch at YouTube or Verizon. Mario Lopez will be hosting the online streaming.

The parade has also taken other measures like cutting down on the usual route and reducing participant numbers, use of masks, maintaining social distancing and so on.