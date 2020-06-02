Macy’s Herald Square looted as curfew fails to stop protesters from damaging store

Looters besieged Macy’s iconic Herald Square store in New York City Monday night as police introduced in to implement an 11 p.m. curfew set by the town’s mayor struggled to management and apprehend an awesome crowd that smashed home windows and broken property on the store.

As the curfew approached, bands of protesters had been evident all through Manhattan and Brooklyn, and police tried to reply to a number of experiences of roving teams smashing their approach into outlets and emptying them of merchandise, the Associated Press reported.

Video posted on social media confirmed some protesters arguing with folks breaking store home windows and urging them to stop, the AP reported, however vandalism and smash-and-grab thefts continued unabated.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo stated the violence from the previous two evenings — which left shops ransacked and police automobiles burned — left them no selection however to impose a curfew, even as they insisted they stood with the throngs of peaceable demonstrators, a few of whom interacted peacefully with police at earlier demonstrations.

“We can’t let violence undermine the message of this moment,” de Blasio stated in a press release. Cuomo blamed “people who are looking to distract and discredit” the protests and stated they couldn’t be allowed to undermine public security.

The two leaders insisted many extra law enforcement officials could be deployed Monday night time.

“Tonight, to protect against violence and property damage, the governor and I have decided to implement a citywide curfew,” de Blasio stated in a press release.

