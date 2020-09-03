Macron’s revival plan | Financial Times

After Germany’s “ka-boom”, it is France’s turn to fire the big fiscal bazooka.

Jean Castex, the new French premier, will on Thursday unveil an economic stimulus plan worth €100bn or 4 per cent of gross domestic product over two years. It is, French officials say, the biggest stimulus programme of any big European country measured against national output, separate from the emergency support measures this spring which included vast loan guarantees.

It is also the first to be announced by a big economy since EU leaders agreed a €750bn recovery fund at a marathon summit in July. France is counting on using its share of the fund — expected to be some €40bn — to cover a big part of its stimulus bill and it has shaped the package accordingly. The money will be used to improve business competitiveness, accelerate the green transition and help retrain the young and those who lost their jobs in the pandemic slump.

Germany’s stimulus plan in June marked the country’s unlikely conversion from ordoliberalism to Keynesian countercyclical policy, with a temporary cut to valued added tax and direct payments to households to boost consumer demand. In contrast, France’s stimulus package is aimed at enhancing supply. There are no tax cuts for consumers at all. This is…