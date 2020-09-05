Macron’s ‘red lines’ against Turkey reveals France’s neo-Napoleonic mission – Middle East Monitor

Not considering that Napoleon stepped foot on the coasts of Alexandria in July 1798, starting his brief intrusion of Egypt, has a Frenchman so imperiously looked for to fall a native local power in the eastern Mediterranean while still interesting the regional population.

Under the name of “God, on whom all depends,” Napoleon interested individuals and the elites of Egypt by ensuring that: “I come to restore your rights, to punish the usurpers, and that I respect God, His Prophet Muhammad, and the Qur’an, far more than do the Mamluks.”

He assured them self-rule far from the impact of foreign powers, specifying that: “All Egyptians will be called forward to manage all places. The wisest, most educated and most virtuous of them will govern, and the people will be happy.” He did not inform them, naturally, that the French would be the overlords of that evident self-rule for 4 years, till the British required them to pull away.

Over 2 centuries later on, we now have President Emmanuel Macron who visited the streets of Lebanon’s capital of Beirut, following the devastating surge last month, strolling amongst the debris and consoling individuals. He guaranteed them that their old cherished France would conserve them from the mistakes of a native, corrupt and inept federal government, assuring to send out …