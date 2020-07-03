Macron names Jean Castex as new French PM – Panorama

French President Emmanuel Macron has named Jean Castex as the country’s new prime minister, following the resignation of Edouard Philippe. The full government reshuffle is expected later, Euronews reports.

Castex is just a local mayor from the Pyrenees, and contains been overseeing the exit from France’s coronavirus lockdown.

A member of the right-wing “Les Républicains” party, he was a member of former President Nicolas Sarkozy’s team at the Elysée.

Macron was expected to change the faces and direction of his government, particularly in the wake of defeat in last weekend’s local elections.