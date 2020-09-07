Macron is doing his best to win Lebanon back for colonial France – Middle East Monitor

French President Emanuel Macron was the first international or regional leader to visit Beirut following the devastating explosion a month ago. He even toured the port and city before most of Lebanon’s leaders. The Lebanese people, who were already suffering from economic, social, health and political crises, surrounded Macron and called out, “Mr President, save us.”

The French leader responded with: “I love you Lebanon. I love you Lebanon.” At the end of his visit, he stressed that, “France will never leave Lebanon and will not disappoint the Lebanese people.” He reiterated the belief that the “destiny” of both France and Lebanon “has spiritual and historic” connections.

Almost 60,000 Lebanese citizens signed a petition requesting the restoration of the French Mandate in Lebanon to save them from the corrupt political elite in the country, which they believe is responsible for the crises and the explosion in the port. Such people are under a serious misapprehension; the Lebanese will never get any benefit from France, just further suffering.

Macron’s remarks reflected the belief that Lebanon is still a French colony. As long ago as 1250, French King Louis IX granted Maronite Christians in the region the same status as French subjects regarding “rights, privileges and…