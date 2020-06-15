Macron hails ‘first victory’ against COVID-19 and reopens French borders – Panorama

French President Emmanuel Macron hailed a “first victory” against the coronavirus crisis while also promising to draw lessons from the impact of the outbreak on France economy and health system, Euronews reports.

In a live 20-minute televised address from the Elysee Palace, Macron announced that the entire of mainland France has become in the so-called “green zone”, including the Ile de France region, which saw a number of the worst rates of illness.

This ensures that cafés and restaurants in Paris will soon be allowed to reopen on Monday (June 15), nearly a couple of weeks later than in all of those other country.

France’s borders with other European Union member states will even reopen on Monday, Macron said, while borders with countries beyond your bloc “where the epidemic has been controlled” will reopen on July 1.

But travellers from Spain and the UK it’s still required to self-isolate for 14 days, in parallel with current regulations in both countries.

Finally, he said that every pre-schooler and pupil under the age of 16 will be needed to go back to school on June 22.

“We are going to get some of our art de vivre back, our taste, our freedom. In short, we are going to get France back,” Macron said.

“This will not mean that herpes is gone and that we can completely lower our guard. We will need to respect physical distancing rules for a long time in the future.

“The summer of 2020 will not be a summer like any other and we will have to keep watch over the evolution of the epidemic,” that he added.