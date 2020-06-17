The French president Emmanuel Macron is expected to ask the UK to revisit its decision of imposing a 14-day quarantine period on visitors from abroad during his trip to the UK on Thursday.

Macron, on his first visit abroad since the coronavirus outbreak, is in London to commemorate the 80th anniversary of General de Gaulle’s broadcast announcing an alliance with Winston Churchill, “the leader of the British empire”, and the launching of the French resistance.

He will meet Boris Johnson for bilateral talks in Downing Street, in addition to meet with Prince Charles at Clarence House.

The political talks are most likely to incorporate a French demand the UK to revisit its decision to impose a quarantine on visitors. Since 15 June, France has been operating what exactly is described as a voluntary quarantine on visitors from Britain.

Both leaders have seen their poll ratings fall throughout their handling of the epidemic. France has suffered 29,547 deaths and the UK 42,513 even though figures aren’t completely comparable.

French officials stress that Macron wont broach hawaii of Brexit talks considering that the issue should be handled at an EU Commission rather than bilateral level. But France is known to be concerned by the lack of progress in the talks, particularly on defence co-operation. The two leaders are expected to discuss the Turkish military intervention in Libya, to which France is vehemently opposed, seen as a threat to security across North Africa and the coherence of the western defence alliance Nato.

Ahead of the go to the hoardings protecting the statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square from protesters will be disassembled. Two statues of De Gaulle were also vandalised in France during Black Lives Matter protests. One statue in the northern French town of Hautmont was daubed with the term ‘slaver’ and defaced with orange paint. Another, in a Paris suburb, was damaged and covered in yellow paint.

As the main commemorations Johnson will announce MBEs for four veterans of the French resistance, recognising their role in defending the UK and France from Nazi Germany. Macron subsequently will give the Legion D’Honneur to the City of London in gratitude for the British role in housing leaders of the French resistance, and helping to direct joint resistance operations inside France with the British Special Operations Executive.

De Gaulle’s broadcast from the BBC to the French nation was produced by chance for a passing fancy day as Churchill’s “Finest hour” speech in the Commons was not quite not made. There were objections in the British War Cabinet that De Gaulle, a somewhat obscure brigadier general, shouldn’t be allowed to mount the flag of resistance if there was any chance the federal government led by Marshal Petain might, despite its surrender to Germany act in the interests of the British alliance.

Churchill, asleep in the Commons after his own speech, had to be roused to find out he needed to over come this internal British opposition to handing De Gaulle such status. De Gaulle had fled to London the day before 17 June.

In his speech De Gaulle declared “the last word had not been said, France was not alone and the flame of the French resistance must and shall not go out”.

After Johnson and Macron’s meeting, the two men are expected to go to the house by which De Gaulle stayed, in addition to watch a fly past by the RAF and the French Air Force.

Speaking in front of the meeting Johnson said: “Eighty years back Charles de Gaulle, the best choice of the French resistance, arrived in London knowing that the values of freedom, tolerance and democracy that Britain and France shared were under threat. He pledged that we would stand together to defend those values and protect our citizens from those bent on destroying us.

“The struggles we face today are different to those we confronted together 80 years back. But I’ve no doubt that – working side by side – the UK and France will carry on to rise to every new challenge and seize every opportunity that lies ahead.”

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla are due to travel from their property in Birkhall, Scotland, to London for the event.