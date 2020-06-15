Macron declares first victory – Armenian News

In a televised address to the world on Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron declared “a first victory” over the coronavirus epidemic, announcing a come back to normalcy from Monday across French regions, except for overseas territories, CGTN reports.

“From tomorrow, we will be able to turn the page on the first act of the crisis we have just gone through,” Macron said. “The new stage which opens from tomorrow will accelerate the recovery.”

“So, we will be able to find again the pleasure of being together, to fully resume work, but also to have fun, to cultivate ourselves. We will rediscover our art of living, our pleasure of freedom,” that he added.