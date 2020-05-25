Macron criticised for reopening theme park while theatres remain closed | World news

A row has damaged out in France over the federal government’s resolution to permit sure theme parks and different open-air sights to open while insisting festivals and theatres remain closed or cancelled on account of coronavirus fears.

It erupted after Emmanuel Macron introduced he was personally sanctioning the reopening of the Puy du Fou, a well-liked historic theme park within the Vendée in west France, that draws 2.three million guests a 12 months. The park is run by the president’s royalist buddy Philippe de Villiers, a eurosceptic nationalist who has been criticised for his anti-Islam and anti-abortion views.

Macron’s resolution to single out the Puy du Fou for explicit remedy – after weeks of strain from de Villiers in line with French stories – has led to to accusations of double requirements, populism and favouritism.

Critics mentioned the choice jarred with a ban on all cultural and sporting occasions attracting greater than 5,000 individuals till September even these going down outside, citing the cancellation of the Avignon theatre pageant and different main annual inventive and musical gatherings.

Many parks, gardens and seashores remain closed due to fears of the additional unfold of Covid-19 and the French authorities has refused repeated requests from Paris’s Socialist mayor, Anne Hidalgo, to reopen parks and gardens to city-dwellers who spent the eight week lockdown cooped up in flats with out terraces or balconies.

Raphaël Glucksmann, a author, journalist and Euro-MP for the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, accused Macron of performing like a prince: “Pity the Avignon festival director isn’t a rightwing friend of His Majesty,” he wrote.

Aurélie Filippetti, a former socialist tradition minister, was additionally angered by the choice describing it as handing De Villiers a “monstrous pass key” and mentioned the choice was “shameful”.

Bastien Lachaud ,of the arduous left La France Insoumise, tweeted: “For #Macron thousands of restaurant and hotel owners can wait, but not the Puy du Fou belonging to his friend Philippe de Villiers”.





Unlike the Paris area, which remains to be purple on France’s Covid-19 map suggesting the virus remains to be actively circulating and hospitals are underneath strain, the Vendée is inexperienced.

Maryline Martin, proprietor of the Guédelon medieval website, a well-liked vacationer attraction in Burgundy the place a 13th century fort is being constructed from scratch, mentioned the row was “ridiculous”.

“I am part of the tourism ministry’s commission and we’ve all been talking about heading towards opening again. It’s an economic decision not a political one,” she instructed the Guardian.

“La Puy du Fou is in a green area and everyone knew it was going to be allowed to open along with certain châteaux and gardens so I don’t understand what the fuss is about or why the Puy du Fou needed to make such a song and dance about it.”

Martin mentioned Guédelon, which attracts greater than 300,000 guests a 12 months, will open on 11 June.

“We are adapting our site to take into account the necessary health measures. I suppose I could stay closed and let the state pay me and the staff, but that’s not the way I think.”

Disneyland Paris and Parc Asterix, each within the red-flagged Île de France departement, will remain closed till additional discover. Both hope to open in July on the newest.