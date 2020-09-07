Macron and the weak return of French colonialists – Middle East Monitor

French colonialists have returned to Lebanon, with President Emmanuel Macron wanting to restore the colonial “glory” of his predecessors in the region who tortured the people and looted their wealth and resources. Macron went to Lebanon last month as a new conqueror, on the centenary of the establishment of “Greater Lebanon” by France, in order to flex his muscles in the face of its leaders by commanding and threatening them.

Everyone gathered in the Pine Residence, where the state of Greater Lebanon was declared. He sat in front, alongside Lebanon’s president, prime minister and speaker of the parliament, along with factional leaders, including Hezbollah. They all listened and nodded their heads as the French president ordered the immediate formation of a government and reforms in the banking system. He then threatened that they will not receive any funds or moral and material support until such reforms have been implemented and rampant corruption is ended. He warned the heads of the various sects about financial sanctions, and said that he would return in three months to monitor their progress.

This was the elected head of the French government, remember, who then walked around the streets of Beirut with arrogance. French, not Lebanese, security personnel escorted him, after President…