MacOS Big Sur: Apple unveils new complete redesign for computer operating system

Apple has unveiled MacOS Big Sur, its new operating system for computers.

It has a complete redesign that changes the look of the computers icons and windows.

The new look brings a re-thought look to the windows, icons and anything else about the computer, to make it more consistent with other products and services like the iPhone.

As well since the new look, there are also new sounds. Apple said that while many of the noises that signal alerts along with other events will soon be familiar, they’ve been remastered.

The design comes along with a host of new features, including changes to the Messages and Maps apps. Those bring the app more good iPhone versions of the apps, you need to include the new conversations update that stumbled on iOS too.





Safari also receives a selection of new features, in what it said was the greatest update to the web browser since it was initially introduced. The app has been rapidly sped up, to produce it significantly more than 50 % faster than Chrome, Apple said, and privacy protections that stop websites from being able to see users’ browser history.

More follows…