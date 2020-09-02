MacKenzie Scott is now the wealthiest woman in the world

Our objective to assist you browse the brand-new typical is sustained by customers. To delight in unrestricted access to our journalism, subscribe today

MacKenzie Scott, the author, benefactor, and previous partner of Amazon creator Jeff Bezos, is the wealthiest woman in the world following a current tech stock rise.

NBC News reports that the increase in Amazon’s stock– which has actually surged from $2,000 to $3,500 per share given that the start of 2020– has actually moved Scott up the billionaires’ list. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Scott is now the 12th wealthiest individual andthe No 1 wealthiest woman in the world, sitting one location ahead of L’Or éal heiress Fran çoise Bettencourt Meyers, who formerly held the difference.

After her 2019 divorce, Scott was the fourth-richest woman in the world, behind Bettencourt Meyers, Alice Walton of the Walmart household, and Jacqueline Badger Mars of the Mars sweet empire. Those ladies’s net worths have actually stayed fairly stable, less impacted by the current rise in tech stocks.

Scott’s net worth is presently pegged at $67.4 billion. In 2019, her fortune was approximated at $36 billion based upon Amazon’s share cost at the time. In her separation from Bezos, Scott maintained 25% of the couple’s stock in Amazon, or about a 4% stake in the whole business …

