MacKenzie Scott, formerly Bezos, says she has given away $1.7 billion of her wealth so far

“Like many, I watched the first half of 2020 with a mixture of heartbreak and horror,” Scott composed. “What fills me with hope is the thought of what will come if each of us reflects on what we can offer.”
The $1.7 billion contribution was spread out throughout 116 companies concentrated on one of 9 “areas of need,” she included, consisting of racial equity, LGBTQ+ equity, practical democracy and environment modification. Among the companies she backed are the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, the Obama Foundation, the George W. Bush Presidential Center, RAINN and the European Climate Foundation.
Scott signed on to the Giving Pledge effort in 2015. The effort, released by Warren Buffett and Bill and Melinda Gates, motivates the world’s wealthiest individuals to commit a bulk of their wealth to charitable causes, either throughout their life times or in their wills.
Bezos, the world’s wealthiest male, has formerly been slammed for not contributing more of his wealth to philanthropy, however has contributed billions of dollars in the last few years to causes consisting of climate change andfood banks He has not signed the Giving Pledge.
Scott’s statement comes a day prior to Bezos is set to testify in Congress together with the CEOs of Facebook (FB), Google (GOOGL) and Apple (AAPL) to attend to claims that their business are too dominant or have actually damaged competitors.