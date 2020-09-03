MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, is world’s richest woman – Panorama

MacKenzie Scott has actually recorded the title of richest woman in the world simply days after ex- other half Jeff Bezos ended up being the world’s initially $200 billion guy, New York Post reports.

Scott– who previously this summertime dropped the Bezos surname she had actually kept given that their 2019 divorce– has actually included a shocking $30.3 billion to her net worth up until now in 2020, thanks to Amazon’s dizzying stock development as stuck- at- house customers have actually relied on the e- commerce giant for their shopping requirements.

With a fortune valued at $67.4 billion, Scott has actually now gone beyond L’Oreal heiress Fran çoise Bettencourt Meyers, who presently has $66.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Scott is presently the 12th richest individual worldwide, with the worth of her 4 percent ownership stake in Amazon putting her ahead of Walmart’s Walton brother or sisters and simply behind Oracle creatorLarry Ellison She stands to break the top- 10 if she is able to include another $9 billion to her net worth.

Scott, who shares 4 kids with Bezos, got 20 million Amazon shares when she separated him following discoveries of his affair. At the time, the shares deserved approximately $30 billion.

The integrated fortune of the world’s previous richest couple is higher than $270 billion.

Scott has actually currently distributed $1.7 billion and has actually signed …