



Rory McIlroy is tied-second after the opening round of the Travelers Championship

Mackenzie Hughes holds a three-shot advantage after the opening round of the Travelers Championship, with Rory McIlroy part of the chasing pack.

Hughes threatened a “59 round” on each day of low scoring at TPC River Highlands, with the Canadian carding 10 birdies in a bogey-free 60 to maneuver to the very best of the leaderboard.

The world No 158 holed a 30-footer at the 11th and made five straight birdies from the 14th to reach the turn in 29, before holing a six-footer at the second to maneuver alongside McIlroy – who set the clubhouse target with a seven-under 63.

McIlroy is playing his third event in as numerous weeks on the PGA Tour

Hughes followed back-to-back gains from the sixth by nailing a 30-footer at the par-three eighth, leaving him needing a final-hole birdie to shoot a sub-60 round, only for him to leave his long-range effort short and being forced to settle for the closing par.

“I was really attempting to make sure I recently gave it [putt on his final hole] an opportunity and roll it at night hole and I do not know, just did not hit it,” Hughes said. “Still super-excited about shooting 60 and it’s a round that I’ll remember for a long time.”

Mackenzie Hughes’ 60 is the lowest of his PGA Tour career

McIlroy, playing alongside Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, eagled the 13th and posted back-to-back birdies from the 14th before making his only bogey of your day after finding thick rough off the tee at the par-three 16th.

The world No 1 made a tap-in birdie at the 2nd and holed a 15-footer at the fourth, before getting up and down from the bunker to birdie the par-five sixth and convert from six feet on his final hole.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

Xander Schauffele closed in on Hughes after mixing nine birdies with a sole bogey over his opening 15 holes, only to three-putt the 17th and miss a 10-footer at the past to match McIlroy’s opening 63.

Viktor Hovland can also be in a share of second after making three birdies and an eagle in a four-hole stretch on the trunk nine, while Mickelson and Sergio Garcia are in the band of six players four off the pace on six under.

Phil Mickelson turned 50 early in the day this month

DeChambeau opened with a blemish-free 65 and world No 2 Jon Rahm joined Champion Golfer Shane Lowry in posting a four-under 66, while Abraham Ancer made a hole-in-one at the par-three 16th on his solution to a opening-round 67.

