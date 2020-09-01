Mackensie Alexander is back with the Bengals after harrowing week

The brand-new Cincinnati Bengals protective back has actually gone back to the group

This offseason, the Cincinnati Bengals generated Mackensie Alexander to support their protective backfield. But, household matters took precedent this past week for the previous Minnesota Viking, as he left training school to search for his 67-year-old dad, who was reported missing out on inFlorida In the procedure of his search, Alexander was jailed on one count of battery.

But, with his dad safe, Alexander exposed on Monday that he’s back in the Bengals center, by means of his Instagram story.

According to Mackensie Alexander’s Instagram story, he is back in Cincinnati with the #Bengals and inside Paul Brown Stadium. –Paul Dehner Jr (@pauldehnerjr) August 31, 2020

Alexander had a harrowing week

Jean Odney Alexandre, 67, was reported missing out on around 2 p.m. ET last Monday in Okeechobee,Fla after choosing palmetto berries with a pal. The look for Alexandre ended up being far more worrying due to the fact that he didn’t have a cellular phone on him, that made it tough for authorities to determine his precise place.

After leaving the Bengals, Alexander was arrested on Tuesday for presumably striking the guy that went on the berry choosing journey with his dad. Alexander was launched the following day on $2,000 bond and is anticipated to plead not …