Machine Gun Kelly Tells Thirsty Fans He’s Happily ‘Locked In’ With New GF Megan Fox!

Machine Gun Kelly just has eyes for Megan Fox!

The hot new couple has actually been warming up all over social networks recently, however that hasn’t stopped the 30-year-old rap artist’s fans from thirsting over him on the web. The artist, whose genuine name is Colson Baker, appeared on a new episode of Buzzfeed Celeb‘s Thirst Tweets where he read Twitter users’ wild remarks about him.

Everything from date demands to NSFW compliments was on the table, however we’re sorry to break it to you hopefuls out there: not even Megan’s ex Brian Austin Green might get stop this love connection from removing and your saucy messages will not either!

One fan attempted to shoot their shot by asking the Bloody Valentine rap artist out for a little weekend rendezvous:

“Machine gun kelly I just wanna let you know am free this sunday to go on a date just let me know if ur free sunday cause I am free and would like to take you on a date.”

To which he reacted:

“I’m locked in already right now. No dates for me. Probably ever.”

Ever, ever? As in, this man is currently believing wayyy far ahead to marital relationship with Fox? We mean, would it actually be such a stretch to think about for these self-proclaimed twin flames? Maybe not! Kelly likewise squashed another …