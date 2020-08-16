Machine Gun Kelly says he’s not going on dates ‘probably ever’ amid Megan Fox relationship

Now, Baker appears to be extremely eager on his new girlfriend, as he hinted he might not be heading on anymore dates in the future.

MEGAN FOX POSTS FIRST PHOTO OF SHIRTLESS MACHINE GUN KELLY: ‘MY HEART IS YOURS’

The artist just recently checked out thirst tweets– frequently x-rated online messages from admirers– for Buzzfeed, where he made a remark on being “locked in” with Fox, 34.

One fan asked if he was “free” to go on a date.

“I’m locked in already, right now,” Baker stated. “No dates for me, probably ever.”

Another fan stated they ‘d “100%” break their arm if asked to do so by the “Bad Things” rap artist, welcoming him to play a video game of Simon says.

MEGAN FOX’S ESTRANGED HUSBAND BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN, VOICES BEST WISHES WHILE SHE DATES MACHINE GUN KELLY

“I’m actually down with that mentality,” Baker reacted. “I kinda like someone who’s down to die for love.”

Again, he later on referenced his relationship when a fan stated they ‘d let Baker “suck [their] toes.”

“Like I said, I’m only sucking one pair of toes,” he stated.

Later, he stated “My girl says I have, like, wizard hands.”

Baker and Fox fulfilled while shooting the upcoming motion picture “Midnight in the Switchgrass” and became Instagram official in July.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Baker shared a black-and-white photo of himself and Fox arm-in-arm and sticking their tongues …