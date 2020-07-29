Machine Gun Kelly says he has ‘waited for eternity’ for Megan Fox in Instagram post

Following weeks of speculation about their relationship, the 30- year-old artist– genuine name Colson Baker– published a loved-up breeze of himself and the “Transformers” star on Instagram.

In the black-and-white mirror selfie, the set stick their tongues out as they cover their arms around each other’s waist.

The accompanying caption checks out: “Waited for eternity to find you again,” in addition to red heart and knife emojis.

CNN has connected to Machine Gun Kelly and Fox’s agents for more remark.

Fox, 34, who fulfilled the artist on the set of their upcoming motion picture, “Midnight in the Switchgrass,” opened about their connection throughout their very first joint interview on Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s podcast “Give Them Lala … with Randall” recently. “I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” Fox revealed. “Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has like ascended to a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.” The couple were very first romantically connected in May, triggering Fox’s separated other half Brian Austin Green to validate that he and Fox had actually divided after 10 years of marital relationship. “It’s not something you go into a marriage considering,” the “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum stated on his podcast, “…with Brian Austin Green.” Green went on to state that Machine Gun Kelly appeared like a “nice, genuine guy,” including: “It’s really important to me that people don’t treat anyone like a villain or a victim in this situation.”

