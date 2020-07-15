Machine Gun Kelly Praises Megan Fox’s ‘Beautiful’ Feet As Brian Austin Green & Tina Louise Seemingly Confirm Relationship

If there’s one thing we can rely on as quarantine wears on, it’s more news from the Megan Fox/Brian Austin Green breakup.

The former couple have provided us with our fix of celeb gossip during these troubling times. The breakup was not dramatic, but the supporting players were shocking (Courtney Stodden!?)! And while we wish the best for their young children as they navigate this split, we have to thank them for being a reliable distraction from the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Today’s update on the love quadrangle is a fun one. First, it seems that the romance between BAG and Tina Louise is officially confirmed. DailyMail.com obtained pictures of the pair holding hands out and about in LA. And unlike their last vegan food date, this time they were spotted getting in the same car as they left.

No word yet from Courtney, who called out the 90210 alum as a “f**k boy” last time he was seen out with the Australian model. But according to her Instagram, she has new music coming out soon, so maybe she’ll be spilling the tea melodically this time.

Moving on to the Megan/MGK side of the equation, the artist also known as Colson Baker talked about his new babe in a recent vid for Teen Vogue. The rapper reviewed some of his past music videos, calling the Bloody Valentine visual in which Meg appeared his favorite for “personal reasons.”

One of those reasons is that the actress helped secure the perfect location for the shoot. Another reason? A special appearance by Fox’s feet! He shared:

“It’s no secret, I think feet are beautiful. And I think Megan has the most beautiful feet that exist.”

Baker continued:

“I was like, ‘Megan, you already know what I’m about to ask you.’ And she was like, ‘Yeah, I literally got a pedicure just ’cause I knew you were gonna ask me that.’ So I was like, ‘All right. Well, plop it on.’”

It wasn’t just the Transformers star’s appendages for which MGK had hearty praise. When one commenter compared the video to her performance in Jennifer’s Body, the artist wholeheartedly approved. He said:

“I talk to Megan about that all the time. Even just the memes that emerged from Jennifer’s Body, it’s a [sic] existing human, ’cause like she can just literally hold a lighter up to her tongue … and it just travels for generations as this iconic image. And she brought that same energy to the Bloody Valentine shoot.”

Considering one rumor about the breakup was that Green was holding Megan back from becoming a bigger movie star, it probably feels pretty good to be appreciated the way she clearly deserves!

Ch-ch-check out more of Colson’s commentary in the video (below):