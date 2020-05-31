Machine Gun Kelly, Kendrick Sampson protest on behalf of George Floyd

Celebrities are becoming a member of 1000’s of protesters crowding the nation’s streets and demanding justice for George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck as he gasped, “Please I can’t breathe!”

Kendrick Sampson says he was hit by rubber bullets and even a police officer’s baton whereas protesting in California.

The “Vampire Diaries” and “Insecure” star took to Instagram on Saturday to point out video from marches within the Los Angeles space.

“They’re gonna arrest all of us,” Sampson stated in a single video clip. “Just to let y’all know, they’re telling us to disperse, but they boxed us in.”

Tagging “Black lives matter supporters,” he additionally tweeted for elected officers to “defund police.”



On Sunday, he shared more footage, writing, “The violence comes entirely from LAPD … THREE COPS coming at me ganging up on me (even though they have on riot gear and many weapons) as they did many protesters as I defend someone on the ground that they were beating!!! These are acts of war they are committing against us.”

Machine Gun Kelly shared photographs and video from Los Angeles that confirmed the unmasked rapper holding an indication on Saturday that learn “Silence Is Betrayal.” He captioned the picture “justice soon …”

Earlier within the week, he’d slammed “white privilege” on Twitter, writing, “i’m ashamed someone who looks like me could treat another human like this, however they been doing it because the starting of time. our era has be the one’s to cease it.”

Also on Saturday, John Cusack tweeted that police came at him with batons as he documented the protests in Chicago.

“Cops didn’t like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike,” he wrote, including that officers “gently tuned up my bike.”

“Get out of here! Move!” a police officer will be heard yelling within the video as he seems to strike Cusack’s bike. “All right, all right, I’m going,” Cusack replies.

“Ugly scene everywhere now cops restraint seems over,” he wrote. “Nasty violence energy everywhere.”

It was unclear whether or not the actor was collaborating within the protest. USA TODAY has reached out to Cusack’s consultant for remark.

Nick Cannon posted photos of himself carrying a hoodie emblazoned, “Please I Can’t Breathe” as he marched in Minneapolis over the weekend.

“We All Tired of it …” he wrote on one submit, “BUT THEY GON HEAR US LOUD AND CLEAR!!!”

Musicians Halsey, Tinashe and Lil Yachty additionally shared their participation in protests.

A number of celebrities have taken up Floyd’s trigger, both through in-person protests or through social media.

