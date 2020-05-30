Machine Gun Kelly Hits L.A. Streets to Protest George Floyd Death



Machine Gun Kelly is one among a handful of well-known faces on the bottom in Los Angeles protesting George Floyd’s demise … and he is making his voice be heard loud and clear.

MGK was noticed marching with a bunch of different L.A. normies who took to the streets Saturday as a part of the newest rounds of protests decrying George’s killing. Kelly had a masks on, however you can simply inform it was him. We’d acknowledge these tats anyplace.



He had an indication with him that learn, “Silence is Betrayal.” Looks like fellow rappers/pop stars Mod Sun and Yungblud have been with him too. No signal of Megan Fox, although. In any case, it definitely proved to be a rowdy affair … somebody set a cop automobile on fireplace at one level.

Kelly’s presence in all probability should not an excessive amount of of a shock. He posted a heartfelt message on the scenario Friday, making it very clear the place he stood on this.

MGK wrote, “If you look like me and you have racism in your heart, and on your mind, and coming out your mouth, f*** you. I’m ashamed of you. If you enjoy my music or you like my movies, I don’t want you watching, I don’t want your business. F*** you. I don’t want nothing that’s a part of the evil agenda…step up and speak out for our fellow people going through all this hell right now.”

J. Cole has joined the protest in downtown Fayetteville, NC. So bear in mind all of the rappers who have been out right here donating and supporting when its time to purchase albums. pic.twitter.com/OjJWRLFtJy — Lori Lightfoot stan (@evelynvwoodsen) May 30, 2020

BTW … midway throughout the nation, there was one other celeb sighting … J. Cole! The MC was noticed becoming a member of a protest in downtown Fayetteville, NC — his unique stomping grounds.