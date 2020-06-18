Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Leave MGK’s Home All Cozy and Close

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox reach the sleepover stage of the relationship … which continues to maneuver at warp speed.

The actress was leaving the “Bloody Valentine” rapper’s Los Angeles house Wednesday, and they looked super confident with each other — almost as an old married couple — as that he walked her out to her ride. Machine Gun, total gentleman.

As you know, things between MGK and Megan continue to heat up quickly … they’ve been getting closer and closer for a month now, and Kelly recently declared his “love” for her on social media.

While there is no write out sesh this time around, it’s pretty easy to see MGK and Megan are tight as could be with each other. They’ve got that look in their eye.

It’s kinda interesting … Megan left MGK’s pad rocking a Pink Floyd graphic tee, which looks awfully just like the one her estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, wore a week ago during a hangout with Courtney Stodden.

We broke the story … BAG and Courtney are still in the friend zone, at the least for now.