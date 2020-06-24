Machete-wielding man menaces commuters at a Sydney train station before he’s confronted by youths

A gang of teenagers allegedly armed with knives and a hammer have been filmed squaring up to a machete-wielding man terrorising commuters at a Sydney train station.

Security footage showed the man entering Rooty Hill station around 5pm on June 12 before allegedly threatening travellers with a machete.

The man is then seen heading downstairs towards a platform when he’s followed by four teenagers.

A machete-wielding man was captured on CCTV footage (pictured) allegedly threatening commuters at Rooty Hill Station earlier this month

The CCTV footage shows the man turn around as he reaches the base of the stairs to argue with the four teenagers, who are standing at the very best.

Waving the machete in the air, that he appears to egg them on, beckoning them to chase him before turning around to flee as the four youths rush down the stairs.

The youths, clothes clad over their faces to cover up their identities from the camera, have emerged allegedly drawing their weapons and forming a line.

The youngsters then allegedly flaunt their weapons, waving them in the air and yelling, since the man enters a train carriage and leaves.

Shortly following the conflict, officers from Police Transport Command were notified and a study was launched.

Following inquiries, three boys, aged 16, 17 and 17, were arrested and charged last week with regards to the incident.

Four youths (pictured) confronted the man and chased him down towards a platform, allegedly brandishing their very own weapons

Investigations in to the incident are continuing and additional arrests are anticipated.

The 16-year-old boy was charged with two counts of affray, as was the 17-year-old boy, who was also charged with intent to commit indictable offence.

The other 17-year-old was charged with affray and armed with intent to commit indictable offence.

Police urged commuters to report acts of violence across the public transport network, during a press conference regarding the incident on Wednesday.

The arrests come as officers from Police Transport Command conducted the very first stage of Operation Invertice between Thursday June 18 and Saturday June 20.

The operation targets robberies, assault and other anti-social behaviour throughout the transport network.