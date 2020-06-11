Macclesfield Town players and staff say their mental health has suffered as a result of tumultuous season | Football News





Macclesfield have questioned the integrity of the EFL’s decision to finish the League Two season on a points-per-game basis.

Macclesfield Town players and staff say they’ve suffered mental health dilemmas as a result of the crisis at the League Two club this season.

At the finish of a tumultuous campaign that has already seen them deducted 11 points for non-payment of wages and failure to fulfil fixtures, the Cheshire club could be docked further points and relegated from the EFL without the possiblity to compete for their safety on the pitch.

The players and staff have described the heavy psychological toll it has taken for their fate to be decided off the pitch this term, compounded by the EFL’s decision to curtail League Two on a Points Per Game (PPG) basis due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They say their mental health has been “disregarded” and they truly are calling for their voices to be heard ahead of their latest EFL disciplinary charges being determined on Friday.

“Although we have to respect the outcome of the recent EFL vote regarding how points per game should be calculated, this further exemplified the fact that our ultimate fate will be determined far away from the field of play,” they said in a statement on Thursday night, which did not appear on Macclesfield Town’s internet site or any official channels.

“This is although we won more than double the amount of games as our closest rivals and amassed fourteen more points than them on the field of play.

“In our opinion, this compromises the premise of sporting integrity and further penalises those who find themselves the true victims of this heart-wrenching tale most – the players, the staff and our wonderfully loyal fans.

“We feel just like our own mental health has been disregarded at every turn and this has manifested it self in respect of the fact that many of our players and staff experienced to battle and continue to battle, with tangible and usually debilitating symptoms of mental illness.

“Fundamentally, the triggering of our mental well-being struggles has been right down to the way we’ve been treated by the club in general – there is no getting away from that. Nobody says that as a club we have not made mistakes over the past 12 months, obviously we have and monumental ones at that.

“Yet it is also accurate to state this has been compounded by the actions of others, who’re seemingly doing everything that they possibly can to get rid of us from the League.

“After all we have been through and continue to go through, all we ask now is that sporting integrity is upheld and the previously forgotten voices of all those who have suffered so acutely and in ways which we will never adequately be able to articulate, are finally heard.”

Sky Sports News have contacted Macclesfield owner Amar Alkadhi for a a reaction to the claims made by the Macclesfield players and staff.