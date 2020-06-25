Mac Pro saddlebag brings some Old West flair to your $6,000 computer

If you would like to put in a Wild West aesthetic to the excessively pricey yet powerful Mac Pro, there’s now a leather saddle you can buy for $399 to give it that cowboy vibe, as spotted by Gizmodo.

The Mac Pro Gear Saddle by WaterField Design flips extraordinary of the computer, featuring seven pockets ranging in proportions and disseminate across both sides of the saddle. It’s meant to enable you to store accessories like a Magic Keyboard or perhaps a pair of headphones, which sounds convenient but is also excessively impractical given the Mac Pro is primarily a stationary desktop computer. Of course, in the event that you purchased the $400 wheels from Apple to give your Mac Pro some mobility, then you definitely might enjoy the extra pocket space.

While this leather saddle is fashionable, I strongly advise you don’t buy this accessory just to ride your computer around your house just like a noble steed.