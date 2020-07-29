Mac OS 8 is now an app you can download and install on macOS, Windows, and Linux

Slack designer Felix Rieseberg has actually changed Mac OS 8 into an app you can install on your Mac or PC. After transforming Windows 95 into an app back in 2018, Rieseberg chose to turn an whole 1991 Macintosh Quadra with Mac OS 8.1 into a single Electronapp It even consists of a variety of apps and video games, thanks to an old Mac World demonstration CD from1997 The app can be set up on macOS, Windows, and Linux.

The macintosh.js app is composed completely in JavaScript, and it utilizes a virtual device to replicate a Macintosh Quadra 900 with the Motorola CPU Apple utilized prior to its shift to IBM’s PowerPC chips. Rieseberg has actually handled to get traditional video games like Duke Nukem 3D, Civilization II, Dungeons & & Dragons, Namely, Oregon Trail, Alley 19 Bowling, and Damage Incorporated running. There’s even a lot of apps and trials preinstalled, consisting of Photoshop 3, Premiere 4, Illustrator 5.5, ThingsIt Expander, and Apple’s Web Page ConstructionKit

While Internet Explorer and Netscape are preinstalled, the variations are so old that Rieseberg states “you wouldn’t be able to open even Google.” Either method, it’s remarkable that a ’90 s variation of Mac OS has actually been ported to run in JavaScript.

If you have an interest in attempting the app out, all of the standalone variations are less than 250 MB and can bedownloaded from GitHub Enjoy, when again, a journey down memory lane.