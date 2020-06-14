M20 closed in both directions as female pedestrian killed after being hit by car in early hours

Police have launched an appeal after a female was hit by a car and killed on the M20 in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Emergency services were called at 3.10am to reports of a female pedestrian lying in the carriageway at junction 10a (Ashford) on the coastbound carriageway.

The woman, in her early 20s, was fatally injured.

Police have launched an investigation after a female pedestrian in her 20s was killed in a fatal collision close to junction 10A on the M20 in the early hours of Sunday morning

Photographs taken at the scene show a white sheet positioned between the fast lane and middle carriageway.

Kent Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit is appealing for information and would want to hear from anyone and also require been driving in the location at the time or who witnessed a collision, has dashcam footage of the incident or who believes they might have been involved in a collision during the time.

Officers are at the scene and the coastbound carriageway of the motorway is currently closed for the authorities investigation to happen.

Highways England issued an alert that the M20 has been closed in both directions btween J10A (Ashford ) and J11 (Westenhanger) and will probably remain shut until today while police carry out their investigations.

Anyone travelling eastbound is recommended to follow the diversion signs, exit the M20 at J10 and go onto the A20 eastbound towards Folkestone, before rejoining the motorway at J11.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision, which occured before 3.10am on Sunday

London-bound traffic should follow the same directions in reverse.

Any witnesses are being urged to call 01622 798539 or email [email protected], quoting reference MM/JW/51/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by using the anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org